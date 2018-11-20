ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report released on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,210,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,641,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 565,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 250,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,345,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

