Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,349 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 864,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 129,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,538.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy H. Chestnutt purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,127.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

