Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marine Products Corp. (MPX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marine Products worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 508.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marine Products from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.47. Marine Products Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.66 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

