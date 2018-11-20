Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after buying an additional 614,112 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Generac by 516.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,234,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,625,000 after buying an additional 1,871,776 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Generac by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,969,000 after buying an additional 463,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Generac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,857,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Generac by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,387,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,784,000 after buying an additional 67,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $559.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.94 million. Generac had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.98.

In other Generac news, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $2,575,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,886.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,165,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

