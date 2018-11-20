Access National (ANCX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Access National Corporation serves as the holding company for Access National Bank and its subsidiaries, Access National Mortgage Corporation and Access National Leasing Corporation. “

Get Access National alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Access National in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Access National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Access National in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ANCX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,150. The stock has a market cap of $549.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.66. Access National has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Access National had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.79%. On average, analysts predict that Access National will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANCX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Access National during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Access National during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Access National by 56.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Access National during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Access National by 30.3% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Access National (ANCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.