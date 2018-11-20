AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.93.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.03.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $31,288.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at $109,669.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $141,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,700 shares of company stock worth $123,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 182.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $154,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

