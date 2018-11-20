Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $940.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 153,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $2,658,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,832 shares of company stock worth $9,121,364. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

