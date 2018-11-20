Actuant (ATU) vs. Moog (MOG.B) Financial Survey

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) and Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Actuant alerts:

0.2% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Actuant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Moog shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Actuant and Moog’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant $1.18 billion 1.30 -$21.64 million $1.09 23.11 Moog $2.71 billion 1.09 $96.51 million N/A N/A

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Actuant.

Dividends

Actuant pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Actuant pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Actuant and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant -1.83% 11.78% 4.48% Moog 3.56% 13.02% 5.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Actuant and Moog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant 1 5 2 0 2.13 Moog 0 0 0 0 N/A

Actuant presently has a consensus target price of $27.81, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Actuant’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Actuant is more favorable than Moog.

Volatility and Risk

Actuant has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moog has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moog beats Actuant on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, production automation solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. It also provides pipeline pre-commissioning, engineering, chemical cleaning, and leak testing services. This segment distributes its products and services principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.