Adobe (ADBE) Given News Impact Rating of 2.00

News stories about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the software company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ADBE opened at $219.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Adobe has a 1 year low of $165.68 and a 1 year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $760,121.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,552.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $4,501,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

