Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Insider Darla M. Smith Sells 624 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider Darla M. Smith sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $12,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $19.11. 91,398,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,641,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

