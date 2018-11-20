AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.16.

Shares of HD opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

