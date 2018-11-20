Aetna (AET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aetna have outperformed the industry's growth in six months. The recent sale of its U.S. Group Life and Disability business will enable the company to focus on its core growth areas. It is on track to be acquired by CVS Health and has announced that it will sell Medicare Part D business. The DoJ's approval takes the deal toward closure, which is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2018. Its revenues suffered a decline in 2017, improved in the first nine months of 2018 but should remain subdued in the coming quarters. Declining membership and rising expenses are some concerns. With respect to third quarter results, Aetna’s earnings of $2.96 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and was up 21% year over year.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aetna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aetna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aetna presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.18.

Shares of AET stock opened at $207.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $210.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aetna will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Aetna by 1,290.5% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aetna in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aetna in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aetna by 143.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Aetna in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

