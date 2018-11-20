Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $164.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.75.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

In related news, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.48 per share, with a total value of $180,610.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,406.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $229,394.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $170,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

