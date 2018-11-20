Aggreko (AGK) Cut to “Equal weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning. Barclays currently has GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 830 ($10.85).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Aggreko to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aggreko to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 811 ($10.60).

AGK stock opened at GBX 771.40 ($10.08) on Friday. Aggreko has a 52-week low of GBX 638.60 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

