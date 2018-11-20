Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas Purchases 3,650 Shares

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AIMT opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of -0.10. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AIMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,643,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,984,000 after buying an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 108,034 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 232,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

