Aion (AION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.11 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00003545 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, DragonEX and BitForex. Aion has a market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 58% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00130130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00198493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.09587794 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000122 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,861,920 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Binance, Bancor Network, RightBTC, BitForex, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Koinex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

