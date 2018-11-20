Air China (AIRYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIRYY. ValuEngine upgraded Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air China from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Air China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AIRYY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Air China has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 31st. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air China will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

