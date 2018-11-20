Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a $79.75 rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of AKAM opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $297,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $281,325.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,902. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,783 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

