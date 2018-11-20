Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 568.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $281,325.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $3,910,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,911.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,902. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

