Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKCA. UBS Group lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKCA opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.57. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.52 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.68% and a negative return on equity of 77.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,857,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,275,000 after buying an additional 402,289 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,484,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after buying an additional 121,184 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 418,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

