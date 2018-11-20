Manas Resources Limited (ASX:MSR) insider Alan Campbell bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,730.50).

Shares of MSR opened at A$0.00 ($0.00) on Tuesday.

Get Manas Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alan Campbell Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Manas Resources Limited (MSR) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/alan-campbell-acquires-5000000-shares-of-manas-resources-limited-msr-stock.html.

About Manas Resources

Manas Resources Limited, a gold company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal and other mineral deposits in Australia. The company focuses on the acquisition of the advanced-stage Victoria Gold Project that comprises a package of approximately 38 licenses covering approximately 250 square kilometers, which is located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields area of northern Tanzania.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manas Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manas Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.