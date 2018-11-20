Albemarle (ALB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings for the third quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed the same. The company backed its earnings outlook for 2018. Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, Albemarle is facing headwinds associated with higher expected tax rate in 2018 and challenges in bromine and catalysts units. Moreover, a significant rise in capital spending is expected to hurt its free cash flows this year. Albemarle has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALB. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

ALB traded down $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 41,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

