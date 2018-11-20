Albert Mining (AIIM) Stock Price Up 20%

Albert Mining Inc (CVE:AIIM) rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 140,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 240,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Albert Mining Company Profile (CVE:AIIM)

Albert Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, diamond, base metals, precious metals, and lithium deposits in Québec. It also offers computer aided resources detection system that enables mineral exploration professionals identify areas with a high statistical probability of similarity to known areas of mineralization.

