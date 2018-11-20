Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 139.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $145.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $394.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Argus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Nomura reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

