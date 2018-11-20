Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Allegiant Travel has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT stock opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $393.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John Redmond acquired 12,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,267.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/allegiant-travel-algt-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-70.html.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.