Allergan (AGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho upgraded Allergan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allergan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $156.04 on Friday. Allergan has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 747.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 156.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Allergan by 3,193.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

