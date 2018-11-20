Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Caterpillar worth $148,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 13,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 870.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,117 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 374,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 509,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 336,623 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

