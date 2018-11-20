Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $165.87 Million Position in Sothebys (BID)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.53% of Sothebys worth $165,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sothebys during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Sothebys during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

BID stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sothebys has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Sothebys had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BID. ValuEngine cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sothebys from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

