Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 344,364 Shares of CDW (CDW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 344,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $156,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CDW by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in CDW by 935.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 35,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CDW by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 145,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. CDW has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $216,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $1,482,029.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,840,698.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,252 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

