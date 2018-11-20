Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $223,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.88.

UNP stock opened at $150.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $115.16 and a 1-year high of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

