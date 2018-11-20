Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,251.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $107,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 355.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 333.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $153,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,027.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $984.00 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,170.00 price target (up from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,460.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,333.29.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

