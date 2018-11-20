alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOX. Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.94 ($16.21).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €12.30 ($14.30) on Friday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.69).

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 116 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of June 30, 2018).

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.