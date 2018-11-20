Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds Sells 437 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,512.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,122.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,714.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,085.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 17,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

