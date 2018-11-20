Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,777 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $45,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 65.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 199,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4,210.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 316,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 47.5% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.27 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 10,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $381,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Laplante sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $142,688.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,071.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,876. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

