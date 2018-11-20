Ameren Corp (AEE) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ameren were worth $30,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 13.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ameren by 832.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 24.1% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

