American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report released on Sunday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.20.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

