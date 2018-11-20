American Century Companies Inc. Sells 58,131 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.94% of Vocera Communications worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,242,000 after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 119,440 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 494,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 127,852 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 457,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 139,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

In other Vocera Communications news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,337.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,429 shares of company stock worth $2,645,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

