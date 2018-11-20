American Express (AXP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Express earned a coverage optimism score of 1.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the payment services company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected American Express’ ranking:

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

AXP stock opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo bought 20,142,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

