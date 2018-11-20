American International Group (AIG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American International Group (NYSE: AIG):

11/12/2018 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – American International Group was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – American International Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2018 – American International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We Think The Stock Has Factored In A Worst Case Q3 More Likely To See Treats Than Tricks On Halloween.””

10/25/2018 – American International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American International Group’s shares have lost more than its industry’s decline in a year’s time. Its revenues have suffered over the years from declining premium due to disciplined underwriting, competitive market conditions and reduction in business due to numerous divestitures taken. Weakness in its General Insurance segment is also a concern for the company. Its strategic divestitures have streamlined its core operations. The company taking of DSA Re standalone frees up capital and increase business efficiency for the company. Its cost-control efforts should generate sustainable efficiency gains.”

10/22/2018 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – American International Group was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – American International Group was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,767,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 93,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $163,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in American International Group by 92.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

