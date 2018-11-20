American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,989 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 2.5% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 265,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in American International Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in American International Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in American International Group by 152.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/american-international-group-inc-aig-shares-sold-by-grand-jean-capital-management-inc.html.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.