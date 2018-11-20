American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. American Railcar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Railcar Industries.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARII. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the third quarter worth about $231,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARII opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. American Railcar Industries has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

