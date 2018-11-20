American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. American Railcar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Railcar Industries.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARII. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the third quarter worth about $231,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARII opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. American Railcar Industries has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Railcar Industries (ARII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII)

Receive News & Ratings for American Railcar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Railcar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply