Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.84

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1042971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 620,000 shares of company stock worth $7,505,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 519.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,329,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,499,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,173 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $16,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,017,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,190,000 after purchasing an additional 927,049 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.84” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/amicus-therapeutics-fold-sets-new-1-year-low-at-9-84.html.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.