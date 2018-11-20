Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $716,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

WARNING: “Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/amphenol-co-aph-shares-bought-by-chartwell-investment-partners-llc.html.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.