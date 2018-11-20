Anadarko Petroleum (APC) PT Set at $89.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

APC has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.95.

APC opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 589,686 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

