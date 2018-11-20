Analog Devices (ADI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is currently suffering from significant weakness in the consumer end market. Further, we remain concerned about intensifying competition across several markets that might exert pricing pressure on the company. Nevertheless, Analog Devices continues to benefit from its strength across industrial, automotive and communications markets. Further, the company is currently riding on positive contributions from Linear Technology acquisition. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, declining usage of the company’s products in portable consumer applications is a major headwind.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.70.

ADI opened at $86.94 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $262,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,658 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

