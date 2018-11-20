Analog Devices (ADI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.21-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.505-1.515 vkb, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.70.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,658 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

