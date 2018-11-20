Analog Devices (ADI) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q1 guidance to 1.21-1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.70.

ADI stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,245,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $8,561,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

