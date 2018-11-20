Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.40 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce $127.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the highest is $131.70 million. Comtech Telecomm. posted sales of $121.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $606.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $610.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $637.75 million, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $649.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 129,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,010. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $624.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $133,779. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter valued at $16,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after buying an additional 242,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after buying an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter valued at $1,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.