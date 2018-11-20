Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce sales of $3.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $14.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $14.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.11 billion to $15.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

NYSE:ECL traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.06. 1,821,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,785. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 11,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $1,772,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,110 shares of company stock worth $17,473,320. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.8% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 19.5% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.