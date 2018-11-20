Analysts Anticipate Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will post $99.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.47 million. Habit Restaurants reported sales of $85.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year sales of $398.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.60 million to $399.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $450.71 million, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $461.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HABT shares. Wedbush raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 196.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HABT stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 374,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,680. The stock has a market cap of $372.49 million, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Habit Restaurants has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)

